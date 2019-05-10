Person wearing suspicious-looking vest shuts down Idaho mall

BOISE, Id. – An Idaho mall was evacuated after someone was spotted wearing a camouflage jacket with wires sticking out.
The Boise Police Department said at just before 12:30 p.m. Friday, multiple people called 911 to report two suspicious people walking around the Boise Towne Square mall.
Police responded to the scene and made contact with the people identified in the call. They were detained and the mall was evacuated for safety purposes.
One of the people detained was wearing a camouflage military-style vest over a white suit jacket. There were wires sticking out that were later determined to be cell phone charging cables.
After getting an all-clear from a police explosive technician and a K9 explosive detection team, the scene was determined to be safe and the mall was reopened at 1:16 p.m.
The people who were detained are cooperating the investigation.