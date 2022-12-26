Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office searches for missing man with dementia

YREKA, Calif. – The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding 92-year-old Alberto Mena, who has been missing from his home in Yreka, California since December 23, 2022.

Mena was last seen at his home at around 12:30 p.m. and was last heard from at 8:20 p.m. when he spoke to his sister on the phone.

Mena’s 1997 Silver/Purple Mercury Sable, with California License Plate 3388WDP, is missing from his driveway and is believed to be driven by Mena.

Mena often visits local businesses in Yreka and there is currently no information on his whereabouts.

If you have any information about Mena’s location, contact Deputy Woods at the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office through the 24-hour Dispatch Center at (530) 841-2900.

Mena’s family and the Sheriff’s Office are hoping to locate him as soon as possible.