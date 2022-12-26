At least 55 deaths across the U.S. attributed to powerful winter storm

BUFFALO, N.Y. (NBC) – A powerful weekend winter storm has killed at least 55 people in the United States. That includes 25 people who died in western New York’s Erie County, and the death toll is expected to climb.

The monster storm stretched from the Great Lakes all the way down to the Rio Grande along the Mexican border.

According to NBC’s tally, storm-related deaths have been recorded in 12 states, including Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Wisconsin.