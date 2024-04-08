Siskiyou Economic Development holds Yreka Carnegie groundbreaking event

YREKA, Cal. — The Siskiyou Economic Development Council held its Yreka Carnegie groundbreaking event on the afternoon of April 5.

According to Siskiyou Economic Development, the Yreka Carnegie project is a multi-year, community supported project to restore the city’s historic Carnegie building. The groundbreaking event brought together key stakeholders and community leaders to celebrate the commencement of construction on the building. Tonya Dowse, Executive Director of Siskiyou Economic Development, said:

“The Yreka Carnegie will be a dynamic space where entrepreneurs, creators and community members can come together to innovate, collaborate and thrive”.

Siskiyou Economic Development says the event marks a significant milestone in the development of an innovative resource hub for the rural community of Siskiyou County.

