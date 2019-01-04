Six people killed in Florida crash

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (NBCNC) – Six people were killed after several vehicles crashed Thursday on Interstate 75 in Florida.
Two semi-trucks, a passenger van and a car were reportedly involved in the wreck near Gainesville.
Fire-rescue crews near Gainesville say some 50 gallons of diesel fuel spilled and caught fire.
Fire crews were able to put on the massive blaze.
Eight other people had to be taken to hospitals, some with critical injuries.
Officials shut-down all southbound and northbound lanes, backing up traffic for miles.