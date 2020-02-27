Skier who died on Mt. Hood identified as prominent Hood River surgeon

As you might imagine it’s been a difficult day at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital. By all accounts, Dr. Cory Johnston was a wonderful person and a wonderful doctor. He leaves behind two boys and a wife who happens to be the director of Providence’s liver cancer clinic.
Dr. Cory Johnston, who according to a close family friend, was first and foremost a father and husband.
Jan Veldhuisen Virk said the doting father and husband was also an uber-athlete who never passed up a chance to be outdoors, most notably on Mount Hood were he always recreated responsibly.
It makes what happened Tuesday all the more troubling. Authorities say Johnston was skiing on Mount Hood when something went terribly wrong. Just after noon, two climbers found Johnston at the 9000-foot level he was badly hurt before rescue crews could reach him. Johnston passed away.
Susan Frost works at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital where Johnston has worked as a general surgeon for eight years. To say he’ll be missed is an understatement. And perhaps nobody knows that better than friends and family, described as heartbroken and grief-stricken over Johnston’s death.
To give an indication of just how loved and respected Dr. Johnston was, KGW can tell you as news of his death spread dozens of people gathered in the hospital chapel for prayer and reflection and we know that in the very near future there will be another opportunity for staff, patients, and even the community to remember the late doctor.