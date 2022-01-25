Sky Lakes names new CEO

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Sky Lakes Medical Center named a new chief executive officer Tuesday.

Paul Stewart has been the CEO of Klamath Falls’ Sky Lakes Medical Center for 30 years. Last summer, Stewart announced his retirement.

On Tuesday, January 25, 2022, Sky Lakes announced 25-year healthcare industry veteran David A. Cauble would take over for Stewart, effective March 7, 2022. Cauble previously served as CEO and executive vice president of Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri.

“David’s selection follows a months-long search by a nationally recognized search firm and extensive interviews by the Sky Lakes board,” said Sky Lakes. “He has an established record of operational excellence and strategic improvements that we believe aligns with our vision for Sky Lakes and for the community we serve.”

Stewart, who officially retired from the medical center on January 1, 2022, will remain in a support position for the rest of the year to ensure a smooth transition to new leadership.