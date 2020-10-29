Slater Fire evacuees can soon return home

HAPPY CAMP, Calif. – People who had to evacuate due to the Slater Fire in Northern California can return home this weekend.
The Siskiyou County Office of Emergency Management said the evacuation orders for the Slater Fire will be lifted at 8:00 a.m. on October 31.
On November 1 at 5:30 p.m., there will be a community meeting at the Happy Camp High School Gym. FEMA representatives will be in attendance to talk about the next phases of recovery. The event will be live-streamed at https://www.facebook.com/SiskiyouCountyOES.
Even though the evacuation orders will be lifted, county officials are asking returning residents to avoid putting trailers on their properties, as it could interfere with debris removal. FEMA will reportedly talk about this measure during the meeting.
The Siskiyou County OES provided the following notes of caution:
- Hazard tree danger is very present on private property and access roads. Designate a safety person to watch out for potential falling trees.
- Crews continue to work to restore power, abate hazard trees and remove hazardous waste. Please respect their workspace so as to not interfere with their workflow or progress.
- Contamination remains and is present in the ash on burned home sites. Minimize exposure time.
- When inside ash footprint of burned homes, utilize proper personal protective equipment.
- Please note that N-95 masks do not protect from asbestos.