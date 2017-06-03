“Sleeper fire” sparks near Roxy Ann Peak

Jackson County, Ore. – Firefighters tackled a so-called “sleeper fire” Thursday night that was believed to be caused by a lightning strike on Monday.
The Oregon Department of Forestry said crews responded on June 1 at around 4:30 p.m. to a report of smoke close to the backside of Roxy Ann Peak near Medford.
The slow-moving fire was quickly stopped at around 3.4 acres.
According to ODF, energy from a lightning strike likely ran deep underground, causing the fire to remain dormant for several days.
ODF crews worked alongside Medford Fire-Rescue firefighters during the incident.