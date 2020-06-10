Small COVID-19 outbreak linked to Harry & David

MEDFORD, Ore. – A small outbreak of COVID-19 at Harry and David is being investigated by Jackson County Public Health officials.
According to the county, three employees recently tested positive for coronavirus along with two others who were in close contact with the employees.
"Jackson County Public Health is working closely with Harry & David on this outbreak," Jackson County Public Health said. "Both agencies are working to ensure that employees who were in close contact with the cases are tested. Harry & David and its employees are following Jackson County Public Health recommendations. This outbreak remains under investigation."
In total, 77 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Jackson County. 60 of those people have recovered and 17 remain active. There have been no reported fatalities connected to COVID-19 in Jackson County.