Juveniles arrested after fight in Eagle Point

EAGLE POINT— Multiple juveniles have been arrested in connection to an assault in Eagle Point Tuesday.

You may have seen a video of the altercation circulating social media last night. It has since been removed.

Eagle Point police say, five people, including the victim, were involved.

Three out of the four suspects have been arrested.

Police tell us the victim refused medical treatment.

The case is still under investigation.

