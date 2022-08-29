Smoky conditions across the region expected to last until at least Thursday

MEDFORD, Ore. – An air quality advisory issued for parts of southwest Oregon has been extended.

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality said the Rum Creek Fire, which is currently over 10,000 acres, is producing smoke that’s spreading across the region.

There are now air advisories in Curry County, Jackson County, and Josephine County due to the smoke.

The DEQ said it expects the advisory to last until at least Thursday.

There may be periods of relief in the late morning to early afternoon hours, but smoke will probably settle into the valleys south of the fire overnight.

For the latest air quality levels, visit https://oraqi.deq.state.or.us/home/map

For more information about how to deal with smoke and for Oregon smoke outlooks, visit https://www.oregonsmoke.org