SNAP gets $60 million boost in Oregon

SALEM, Ore. – The State of Oregon will make millions of dollars available for supplemental nutrition during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Oregon Office of Emergency Management said the state will provide $60 million in extra SNAP benefits in April and May.
“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Oregonians are facing unprecedented economic instability and food insecurity,” said DHS Director Fariborz Pakseresht. “This emergency assistance will help address the food needs our neighbors and communities are suddenly facing.”
SNAP households will automatically receive the additional allotment. No additional action is needed for Oregonians already enrolled in SNAP.
DHS said the supplement is temporary, not permanent.