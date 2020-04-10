Churches prepare for Easter live stream

MEDFORD, Ore. – Each Sunday churches around the Rogue Valley worship online through live streams.
With one of the holiest days in the Christian year coming up Sunday many congregations continue to practice physical distancing.
The change is to insure everyone stays healthy and safe.
Pastor Murray Richmond of First Presbyterian Church in Medford talks about how this year’s Easter is more like the first Easter.
“It wasn’t a group event. And in some ways we’re going back to the roots of Easter,” said Pastor Richmond.
Pastor Richmond says Easter isn’t about the egg hunts and the Easter baskets, but about Christ rising.
He says though the nation can’t physically worship together it doesn’t break the connection of the message of Easter.
