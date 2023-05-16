Snowpack impedes Bear Camp Road reopening efforts

ROGUE RIVER-SISKIYOU NAT’L FOREST, Ore. – The Forest Service is reportedly doing everything it can to open Bear Camp Road before Memorial Day weekend. But with record-breaking snowpack levels, clearing the road is proving to be a challenge.

The one-lane road is the only route to the Oregon Coast between Highway 199 and Highway 38. During the winter, the road is typically shut down and not plowed.

Every year, the Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management try to have the road cleared and ready for public access in time for the start of the busy recreation and rafting season.

This year, BLM was able to clear the road up to the USFS boundary, but the road is still blocked between mileposts 15 to 26.

The snow near Bear Camp Overlook was reportedly 10 feet deep with new snowfall added Monday, the Forest Service said.

“We’re doing everything we possibly can to open Bear Camp Road in time for the Memorial Day holiday,” said Wild Rivers District Ranger Scott Blower. “With the amount of snow on top, we need more snow removal equipment. We’ve been working on different options, such as borrowing equipment from other agencies, but unfortunately, that hasn’t worked out.”

The Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest will make a public announcement when the road reopens.

