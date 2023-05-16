OSP announces saturation patrol on Highway 199 later this week

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – As the travel season revs up this spring, Oregon State Police plan to crack down on potentially dangerous drivers on Highway 199.

According to OSP, troopers from the Grants Pass office will lead a patrol saturation focused on the entirety of Highway 199—also known as Redwood Highway—from Grants Pass to the Oregon-California border on May 18 and 19.

The patrols will target driving behaviors that are the most common contributors to fatal crashes, which OSP refers to as the “Fatal 5.” Those factors are speed, occupant safety, lane usage, impaired driving, and distracted driving.

OSP reminds drivers that a section of Highway 199 from milepost 20 to 27.5 has been designated as a Safety Corridor. Fines in that area will be doubled and fines for certain traffic crimes are greatly increased.

Other heavy enforcement periods will happen throughout the summer months, OSP said.

