Fire crews rescue people from burning downtown Portland apartment building

“We’ll be here all night,” said PF&R public information officer Rick Graves.

Speaking to KGW at the scene, Graves said the incident had continued to grow with additional crews and resources being called in over the previous two hours, and that crews had moved to exterior-only work.

“We’re really concerned with a structural collapse as well,” he said. “We’ve moved our rigs out of the collapse zone so that if we do in fact have a building collapse, we won’t have one of our fire engines or trucks or personnel in that location.”

Crews are particularly focused on protecting the adjacent building, he said, because the two structures are only about four feet apart.

“We’re doing everything we possibly can to make sure we can save that building, and continue to work on knocking the flames down on the fire structure,” he said.

The age of the structure makes it more vulnerable to fire, officials told KGW. The building at 1410 Southwest Taylor St dates back to 1910, according to PortlandMaps.

PF&R tweeted just after 11 a.m. that fire crews had been directed to withdraw from the building amid increased fire growth. A spokesman said four people were rescued, but the crews had to pull back before the search was complete, and crews were said to still be searching as of about 11:50 a.m.

Speaking to KGW on the street outside, one of the building’s residents said he woke up to smoke in his apartment, got downstairs and exited just as fire crews arrived.