Snowy weather hits the West Coast

KINGVALE, Calif. (NBC) – Up and down the West Coast, plenty of people will be waking up to a white Christmas.
Snowy weather came for many in California on Christmas Eve.
In the mountains near Kingvale, holiday travelers got stuck in the white stuff, with roads on the mountain pass coming to a standstill.
It was a similar situation in Truckee, California, where chain controls were in effect.
Farther north in Oregon, flakes were falling as well.
In Bend the first snow of the season came just in time for Christmas.
And on Mount Hood skiers and snowboarders took advantage of the fresh powder.