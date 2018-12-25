Possible last game for the Oakland Raiders

OAKLAND, Calif (NBC) – Monday night’s victory was a bittersweet one for Raiders fans, as it may be the last game the team plays in Oakland.
The Raiders are headed to Las Vegas in two years, and the City of Oakland is suing the team over the move—which has team ownership angry and looking for anywhere but Oakland to play next year because their lease is up at the Coliseum and their new stadium won’t be ready until 2020.
Among the rumored solutions for the team’s time in limbo: playing at AT&T Park, home of the San Francisco Giants, or even, as some have speculated, temporarily moving the team to London.
If Monday’s game was, in fact, a swan song, the Raiders have sent their loyal, rabid fan base home with a smile, defeating the Denver Broncos 27 to 14.