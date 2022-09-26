SOHRA announces horse racing will return to Grants Pass Downs in 2023

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – The Southern Oregon Horse Racing Association (SOHRA) has announced there will be racing in 2023.

SORHA announced the news at a meeting on Thursday.

It says the season will be a split meet, with about eight racing days in the spring and summer and 12 days in the fall.

Details are still being finalized, but they are expected to be approved by the beginning of 2023.

The organization says it was especially excited to announce the news after the future of horse racing in Southern Oregon was in doubt at times this past spring.

“The doom and gloom of what it looked like last year and that horse racing had the possibility of going away butt was very disappointing to the horsemen as well as the local communities, so this is really exciting news that we’re able to continue horse racing,” SOHRA Racing Director, Rod Lowe said.

SOHRA has several board positions available for anyone looking to get involved with horse racing at the Grants Pass Downs.

