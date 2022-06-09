SoHumane, Grange Co-op partner for pet adoption event

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – The Grange Co-op and the Southern Oregon Humane Society are hosting another exciting pet adoption event this weekend.

The event will take place at the Grange Co-op in Central Point on Saturday, June 11, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SoHumane will bring the pets and the Co-op will supply each pet and their new owners with an adoption package. Each package is full of goodies to help animals settle into their new homes.

All the pets available for adoption have already been vaccinated and micro-chipped.

See all of the available dog bios Friday evening, June 10, at www.sohumane.org/dogs.