SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – Next week, emergency alerts will be tested in Siskiyou County.

On Tuesday, June 14 at 1:00 p.m. and Thursday, June 16 at 5:30 p.m., the Siskiyou County Office of Emergency Services, along with the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office, will be running “CodeRED” tests.

CodeRED is an “opt-in” system where residents need to sign up to get alerts. You can register your cell phone or preferred landline at https://public.coderedweb.com/CNE/en-US/6F327CCDFFFD