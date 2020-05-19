Some coast businesses reopen, but financial struggles continue

BANDON, Ore. — On the Oregon coast, several businesses have reopened their doors but that doesn’t mean their financial struggles are over.
Steve and Susan Dimock have owned ‘La Kris Inn’ in Bandon since 2004. The 12-unit inn relies on the tourism the busy summer months bring.
After closing for 8 weeks with zero income, both say things have been tough.
“So far, our reservations for the summer are certainly not what we’re accustomed to, but we’re getting a lot of phone calls from people. We’ve been getting a lot of phone calls from people [saying] are you open… what do things look like for the summer,” said Steve Dimock.
They say customers are slowly starting to trickle in, but say some are still hesitant to travel and make reservations.
Since reopening, they’ve stepped up cleaning efforts and are taking extra precautions, such as having a sneeze guard at the counter, all staff wearing masks, and sanitizing everything.
Amanda Rose is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. Amanda graduated from Columbia University earning a Master’s degree in Journalism. She also received a Bachelor’s degree in English with a specialization in literature from the University of British Columbia.
She’s a Los Angeles native, but is thrilled to return to the beautiful Pacific Northwest and is passionate about reporting on the criminal justice system.