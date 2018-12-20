Home
Some SNAP recipients will fall under workforce training requirements

SALEM, Ore. – Some Jackson County residents who are receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will see some changes coming.

The Oregon Department of Human Services said on January 1, so-called “able-bodied adults without dependents” will be subject to a mandatory employment and training program if they want to keep receiving their SNAP benefits.

Some recipients may qualify for an exemption, such as individuals who work more than 20 hours a week or students.

DHS said the training program will help people who are able to work secure a job.

More information about the change can be viewed online HERE.

