Some SNAP recipients will fall under workforce training requirements

SALEM, Ore. – Some Jackson County residents who are receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will see some changes coming.
The Oregon Department of Human Services said on January 1, so-called “able-bodied adults without dependents” will be subject to a mandatory employment and training program if they want to keep receiving their SNAP benefits.
Some recipients may qualify for an exemption, such as individuals who work more than 20 hours a week or students.
DHS said the training program will help people who are able to work secure a job.
More information about the change can be viewed online