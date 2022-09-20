SOU to kick-off 150th anniversary events starting Friday

Posted by Zack Larsen September 20, 2022

ASHLAND, Ore. – Southern Oregon University is getting set to kick-off its 150th anniversary with a “Festival of the Arts” starting this Friday.

The festival will feature eight events, such as, art exhibits, museum openings and special guest artist performances.

Each day there will be something different to appeal to everyone, according to SOU.

Tickets prices will vary depending on the type of event.

Tickets are available on SOU‘s website or in-person at the Oregon Center of the Arts box office.

The festival runs from September 23 to October 7.

Zack Larsen
