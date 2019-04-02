South Carolina student’s murder prompts ride sharing discussion

ASHLAND, Ore.– A University of South Carolina student was murdered on Friday after surveillance video showed her getting into a car she may have mistaken as her ride-sharing vehicle, according to Columbia Police.
Samantha Josephson, 21, went missing early Friday after last seeing friends. Her body was found hours later by two hunters.
Josephson’s murder has now reignited concerns about ride sharing safety.
Law enforcement in Ashland, where ride sharing was just passed, is reminding everyone to be safe. Police say you should always call for rides in a public area or from inside a building while you wait. They say to make sure you always know the car and license number of your ride.
For some, especially college students, they take those steps but it’s always an uncertainty.
“Personally when I get into a car with someone I don’t know I try to make sure that I’m in the best place,” said Chance McCloud, a sophomore at Southern Oregon University.
He and his friend, another sophomore named Mirriam Meredith, take the safety consideration seriously.
“It’s definitely something I think about,” said Meredith. “I always sit in the back seat of the car. It’s definitely something that always kind of there.”
In Ashland, ride-sharing drivers have to register with the police department. So far, there have been 35 drivers that have registered.
