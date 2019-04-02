Falling light fixture injures person at Ashland Community Center, no correlation with closure

ASHLAND, Ore.– The Ashland Community Center remains closed this week after a report was filed by an independent structural engineer found the structure to be “unacceptable.”
About 20 or so groups have been affected by the closure with many who rent time there working with the Parks and Recreation Department to find alternatives.
However, before closing the building, someone was injured by a light fixture that fell from the ceiling. That incident occurred on March 21. The city says that the unfortunate accident was due to some previous work done on the ceiling fixtures.
Ashland’s attorney David Lohman says the injury doesn’t have anything to do with the closure of the building or the independent investigation.
“One of our facilities people noticed that the outer wall, the north wall of the community center, was bowing a little bit,” said Lohman when explaining what prompted the investigation.
However, they’re still looking at whether or not the light fixture falling correlated with the building’s “unacceptable” condition.
The facility will remain closed until more analysis can be done to determine the cost and duration of a full repair.
The person who was injured has filed a claim against the city and the city is working to resolve the issue.
