HOUSTON, TX.– South Medford high school graduate Jacob Melton officially signed with the Houston Astros for $1 million.

Melton was taken with the 64th overall pick in this month’s MLB draft.

Melton won PAC-12 player of the year in his junior season with Oregon State this spring.

He still had one year of college eligibility left, but by signing with the Astros, he will play in the minor leagues instead.