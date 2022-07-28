JoCo Sheriff urges commissioners to keep psilocybin illegal

Derek Strom
Posted by Derek Strom July 27, 2022

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore.– In Josephine County, the Board of Commissioners are still waiting for cities to decide on legalizing psilocybin.

The board held a meeting for public comment on the drug today.

Sheriff Dave Daniel addressed the council.

He believes legalizing psilocybin could have the same negative impact as marijuana in the county.

Daniel said, “I am absolutely 100% against the manufacture, the treatment, within Josephine County of this experimental drug. The rules aren’t even made yet. I don’t want to be a guinea pig again. I don’t want to be the testing ground for the United States of America here in Josephine County.”

Last week, Grants Pass City Council voted to allow the legal therapeutic use and manufacture of psilocybin.

The commissioners say they’re concerned the O.H.A. regulations on psilocybin won’t be fully released until after they make a decision.

