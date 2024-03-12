South Medford High School girls bring home OSAA championship title

MEDFORD, Ore. – The South Medford High School girl’s basketball team brought home another championship title this weekend.

The team beat Benson High School 48-38 Saturday evening in the title game.

This is the program’s third 6A state championship win since 2012, not including the 2020 championship shared win when COVID-19 canceled the final game in the tournament.

Head coach Tom Cole says he is proud of the work his team has put in to earn this historic achievement.

“It’s a journey that starts when they’re really young and is supported all year with the continued effort and hard work during the off season to get better,” Cole said.

Cole says South Medford High School is the only Rogue Valley girls basketball team to bring home an OSAA title.

