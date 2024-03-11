Local woman gathers more than 250 stuffed animals for Asante Foundation

MEDFORD, Ore. — Yreka woman Jennifer Gross has been participating in Keith Urban’s “Monkeys and Mates” for years.

It’s an annual drive the musician runs worldwide to encourage people to donate stuffed animals for sick, hospitalized, and at-risk children. This year over 6,900 animals were collected across 3 countries and 39 states.

The Asante Foundation says Jennifer helped collect more than 250 stuffed animals for families at Asante.

