South Medford residence searched for evidence of child porn

MEDFORD, Ore. – A Medford residence was searched for evidence of child pornography this week.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday morning, the Southern Oregon Child Exploitation Team served a search warrant at a home in the 3700 block of South Pacific Highway in south Medford.

The warrant was issued after investigators reportedly discovered numerous images of child exploitation that had been uploaded from the residence.

SOCET said digital devices were seized for further examination.

According to detectives, possible witnesses and involved parties are being interviewed and the investigation is ongoing.

