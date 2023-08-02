Josephine County marijuana grow busted

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – The Josephine County Marijuana Enforcement Team made two arrests after searching an illegal marijuana grow operation southeast of Cave Junction.

The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office said on August 1, the JMET served a search warrant at a property in the 800 block of Jackadel Lane.

During the search, investigators found over 2,600 marijuana plants and 1,500 processed marijuana plants. They were all seized and destroyed.

70-year-old Kathie Jordan-Smith and 49-year-old Jesse Lee Robertson were both taken into custody and lodged in the Josephine County Jail for unlawful possession of marijuana, unlawful manufacturing of marijuana, and unlawful appropriation of water.

Due to multiple water, electrical, and waste code violations, the property could be subject to criminal forfeiture.

