Southern Oregon business owner heads to European races

MEDFORD, Ore. – A local business owner is getting ready to race across the seas.

Derek DeBoer is the owner of TC Chevy in Southern Oregon and the newest recruit for the Racing Spirit of Leman team.

He will be one of two drivers in car 59 on the European Le Mans racing series.

DeBoer says this sort of opportunity wouldn’t have been available if not for the support him and his family have received here at home.

“The opportunity to expand overseas and into Europe is any driver’s dream,” he said. “There’s all these bucket list tracks that I’ve always wanted to drive and they’re all on the regular schedule for next year.”

DeBoer says the team has also applied to take part in the 24 hours of Le Mans, one of the world’s most prestigious races.

The racing season will begin in April. To keep track of DeBoer’s racing journey, head to fastlife.tv.

