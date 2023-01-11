Southern Oregon Climate Action Now offering course about climate change

MEDFORD, Ore. – Southern Oregon Climate Action Now (SOCAN) is offering a ten-week course that aims to provide residents of Southern Oregon with an understanding of the critical elements of the climate crisis.

SOCAN said the course will cover topics such as the basic science behind climate change, alternative explanations for the warming trend, energy, transportation, agriculture, health, population, consumption, climate justice, and actions that can be taken to address the crisis.

The course, which starts on February 6, is limited to 20 participants and will be held weekly at the RCC/SOU Higher Education Center in Medford.

It costs $100 to participate, but scholarships are available.

For more information, visit http://www.socanmcp.eco or contact [email protected].