Southern Oregon Historical Society one step closer to opening museum

MEDFORD, Ore. – Displays of Oregon’s history are set to open next month in downtown Medford.

The Southern Oregon Historical Society is opening rotating exhibits in its History Center lobby and adjacent areas, as well as a 24-hour video platform displaying items from its collection.

Beginning February 1st, the exhibits will be open from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

The displays will feature Southern Oregon’s regional history through artifacts from the historical society’s 1 million+ collection and the Oregon Historical Society. They’ll also include daily round-the-clock films and videos that capture important events and everyday life from the past century.

The lobby exhibits will change quarterly, while library exhibits and “New in the Collection” exhibits will rotate every month and be augmented by online monthly items featured in SOHS’s e-newsletter and website.

SOHS said upcoming lobby displays will highlight the history of Southern Oregon wineries, school sports memorabilia, and Native American artifacts.