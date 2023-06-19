Southern Oregon Historical Society opening new museum in October

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Southern Oregon Historical Society (SOHS) plans to open a new museum later this year.

SOHS said that they plan to reestablish a public history museum.

It will be on the second floor of their downtown Medford headquarters.

The installation process has begun, and they expect to open in October.

“Our inaugural exhibit is really going to be focused on all of the different things that make Southern Oregon history,” SOHS Curator Anna Sloan explained. “It’s going to be an exhibit on 50 objects that tell our collective history here in Southern Oregon, from ancient times up way through the 2020s.”

The historical society will be asking for the public’s feedback to determine what those 50 objects will be in the exhibit.

Sloan said to keep an eye on their social media pages to offer your feedback sometime in early July.

