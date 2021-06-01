Southern Oregon Historical Society reopening research library

MEDFORD, Ore. —After over a year of being closed due to the pandemic, the Southern Oregon Historical Society is reopening its library June 1st.
It contains one of Oregon’s largest collections of historic literature and photographs.
The research library and archives are located in downtown Medford.
The library will be open from 1 to 4, Tuesdays through Fridays.
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network.
When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.