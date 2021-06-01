Southern Oregon Historical Society reopening research library

Home
MEDFORD, Ore. —After over a year of being closed due to the pandemic, the Southern Oregon Historical Society is reopening its library June 1st.

It contains one of Oregon’s largest collections of historic literature and photographs.

The research library and archives are located in downtown Medford.

The library will be open from 1 to 4, Tuesdays through Fridays.

