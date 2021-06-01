Home
Hundreds gather at hydroplane races wrap up 2021 Boatnik

Hundreds gather at hydroplane races wrap up 2021 Boatnik

Local News Top Stories , ,

GRANTS PASS, Ore. —Hundreds gathered Monday at Riverside Park, on the final day of the 2021 Boatnik festival.

11 racers competed in the tom rice memorial hydroplane race Monday afternoon. For some, it’s one of the annual festival’s signature events, and it can’t be missed!

“It’s our tradition every single year, my daughter grew up with it, there’s everything there’s a carnival, the race is fun, the flyover, its great to see everyone its a reminder of unity,” said Daisy Thomas, Grants Pass resident.

The Grants Pass Active Club says the community and vendors all stepped up, to make the event possible.

It’s looking forward to being back, better than ever, in 2022.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »