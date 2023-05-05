CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – The Builders Association of Southern Oregon is hosting its 41st Southern Oregon Home Show this weekend at the Jackson County Expo.

The event will feature more than 200 booths and exhibits of products and services available in the area. Admission for all 3 days is $5.

“Nowadays we can use our smart phones or computer or what have you to go on the internet a d look at things but wonderful thing about home show is you can actually come and speak with the experts and actually look at the products”, said Brad Bennington, BASO.

Students from Phoenix, Crater and Grants Pass High Schools will also get to work.

They’ll use cutting edge technology called Opti Frame to build a small structure at the show on Saturday.

For more information on everything the show offers visit buildso.com.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.