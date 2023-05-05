Jackson County testing emergency alert system Friday

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore.– Jackson County will be testing its emergency alert system tomorrow, as it prepares for fire season.

Jackson and Josephine County test the emergency alert system on a monthly basis.

Jackson County’s emergency manager said with fire season approaching, the county has to make sure its infrastructure is ready.

Jackson County and several broadcast television and radio stations will be testing the emergency alert system Friday.

The system is used to send out alerts to the entire county and could come in handy as fire season begins.

Jackson County Emergency Manager Holly Powers said, “it’s really important for us to test our infrastructure, our learning infrastructure, across all pathways….. so that all of our radio and television broadcasters are able to test their systems as outlined in the state’s emergency alert system plan.”

In addition to the emergency alert system, Jackson County will also be testing its Citizen Alert system in May.

Citizen Alert has grown its local reach massively since the Almeda Fire.

Over 400,000 accounts are now registered between Jackson and Josephine Counties.

Jackson County Emergency Management initiates the EAS tests every January, May and September.

