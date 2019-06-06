Southern Oregon pitcher drafted by St. Louis Cardinals

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – A Crater High School alum and current Oregon State University pitcher was taken in Major League Baseball’s draft Wednesday.
Senior right-hander Dylan Pearce was selected in the 31st round, 935th overall by the St. Louis Cardinals.
The Rogue Valley native went 3 and 2 with a 3.34 ERA in 22 appearances this year, four of which were starts.
Pearce is the 10th Beaver to be selected by St. Louis, and the first since right-handed pitcher and Ashland High alum Sam Gaviglio in 2011.