Home
Southern Oregon pitcher drafted by St. Louis Cardinals

Southern Oregon pitcher drafted by St. Louis Cardinals

Local News Sports Top Stories , , , , , ,

Photo: Oregon State University

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – A Crater High School alum and current Oregon State University pitcher was taken in Major League Baseball’s draft Wednesday.

Senior right-hander Dylan Pearce was selected in the 31st round, 935th overall by the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Rogue Valley native went 3 and 2 with a 3.34 ERA in 22 appearances this year, four of which were starts.

Pearce is the 10th Beaver to be selected by St. Louis, and the first since right-handed pitcher and Ashland High alum Sam Gaviglio in 2011.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »