Southern Oregon University gets new football coach

ASHLAND, Ore. – Southern Oregon University has a new football coach.

SOU has appointed Berk Brown as the 17th head coach in Raider football history.

Brown has experience at the school in a variety of roles, including as the defensive coordinator for the 2014 team that won the NAIA title, and most recently as head coach at Crater High School.

SOU said in Brown’s new role, he’ll work to turn around a program that has experienced three straight losing seasons.

To learn more about Brown’s return to SOU, visit https://bit.ly/3vTOnQH.