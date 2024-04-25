Southern Oregon University raising tuition prices for 2024-25 school year

ASHLAND, Ore. – Southern Oregon University is increasing tuition for most of its students next year, though not by much.

SOU announced it is increasing tuition for the 2024-25 school year by less than 5% for all undergraduate and most graduate students. This increase will not impact students in education related graduate programs and the online MBA program.

SOU Assistant Vice President for Enrollment Management Dr. Matt Stillman says the university is doing whatever it can to keep tuition reasonable while maintaining operation costs for the school.

“The majority of the conversation at tuition advisory council this year was ‘okay what is the bare minimum level that we can raise tuition and still keep operations solvent and make sure we are delivering a really strong educational product to our students,'” Stillman said. “It’s that constant balance.”

Dr. Stillman says there are resources out there for students and families who are struggling to pay. He recommends everyone apply for FAFSA even if you don’t think you qualify as well as applying for as many scholarships as you can find.

