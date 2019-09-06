Southern Oregonians lend helping hand to Red Cross in Southeast

ATLANTA, Ga. — As Hurricane Dorian moves up the Southeast, many Red Cross volunteers are headed to the Carolinas with the storm.
Last week we told you about a gold beach woman who was heading to the red cross base in Florida to help the volunteers there. She along with several other volunteers from around the country are now headed to the Carolinas.
We checked back in on Judi Collins as she helps out in logistics and transportation, which the Red Cross says is a vital part of their operation.
“Having people who are trained in specialized areas is important because there’s a lot of moving parts that come with an emergency or disaster and get supplies or people to where they’re needed the most.”
Spokesperson, Ashley Henyan says this storm is a reminder to be prepared for any emergency at any time. You can find out more information on their website at https://www.redcross.org/local/oregon.html
