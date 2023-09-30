Local professional boxer one night away from fighting on big stage

Posted by Maximus Osburn September 29, 2023

MEDFORD, Ore. – A local professional boxer is fighting on one of the biggest fight cards of the year tomorrow: Canelo Alvarez versus Jermell Charlo.

Ezequiel Flores went through the Phoenix- Talent school district, K- 12.

He began training in boxing and has since picked up four professional victories with three knockouts.

He is currently undefeated.

Tomorrow on September 30th, he faces Curmel Moton a prospect boxer making his professional debut.

Moton also trains with boxing legend, Floyd Mayweather’s team.

But flores says he’s focused on his opponent rather than his opponent’s team.

Flores said, “it don’t matter who you’re with, how much you train or whatever, you know? If you’re a dog, you’re a dog and it’s a fight, anything can happen. Like I said, I’m blessed to be part of this card, big fight, big event and I’m going to take advantage of it, demonstrate that I belong with them too.”

They will square off in the ring at the T- Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The undercard fights will start around 7 p-m September 30th.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.

Tags:
Maximus Osburn
View More Posts
Maximus Osburn is a reporter for NBC5 News. He studied at California State University-Northridge, graduating with a degree in Broadcasting. Maximus is an avid martial arts enthusiast and combat sports fan. He even traveled to Thailand to train with martial arts experts. Maximus loves movies, nature, and doing things outside his comfort zone, like swimming in sub-freezing lakes in the winter.
Skip to content