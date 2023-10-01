7th annual ‘Veterun’ 5K event for veteran’s mental health

MEDFORD, Ore. – The seventh annual ‘Veterun’ 5k event happened this morning at Bear Creek Park, to raise awareness for veteran’s mental health.

Hundreds of people came to run, jog or walk the three miles.

The event was a collaboration between several different organizations.

Some of those include Operation: Rambo, David’s Chair, Mighty Oaks and ’22 a Day is 22 Too Many’.

Organizers tell us that this year saw one of its best turnouts, saying they’ve raised about $40,000.

They also say that one of the biggest takeaways was to always check in on veterans you know.

One of the event chairmen, Terry Haines said, “it’s alright to ask somebody if they’re doing okay. ‘Can I help?’ You got to do something, too many people do nothing or they figure someone else is going to do it and that doesn’t work.”

After the 5k, runners could replenish themselves with food and have fun in a raffle contest.

If you missed out, you could still donate to NCOA.org.

