Medford man covering the 2018 Winter Olympics with NBC

Medford, Ore. — A Medford man is in South Korea, helping NBC cover the 2018 Winter Olympics. Shane Bishop has been a producer with Dateline NBC for 24 years, but he’s taking a break on the show to work in PyeongChang.
Bishop has been in South Korea for a week. He says in just the past couple days, more and more people have been arriving, from camera crews to athletes.
“It’s really fun to do something different,” Bishop said. “It’s really fun to work with colleagues from all over NBC, Golf Channel, NBC Sports, freelancers, people you wouldn’t normally work with, and just come together and cover an event that’s positive, and brings the world together.”
While the games haven’t even begun, Bishop says he’s already had an assignment — a very chilly day on the golf course.
“They were playing, it was five degrees with a windchill, the water hazards were frozen over, Americans would never play in such conditions,” Bishop said. “And we were frozen after about 20 to 30 minutes out there, interviewing people and shooting some pictures, and they were setting off on three hours of golf.”
Bishop worked the 2004 games in Athens. He says he hopes to work during the games coming up in 2020 in Tokyo, 2022 in Bejing, and 2024 in Paris.