Phoenix neighborhood worries about safety

“On any given time there is six to seven vehicles parked on our cul-de-sac that are there for that residents,” JJ Darcy, neighbor said.
Darcy believes one house on his street is involved in some sort of criminal activity.
“After about 11 o’clock at night we start to see numerous vehicles pull in for very short periods of time, park on the street, lights on, engine running, and a lot of them are foreign plates,” he said.
Neighbors tell NBC5 News they’ve seen people handing off suspicious packages to each other. They say they’ve also been verbally attacked by the residents living in what they call a “drug house.”
“She started hollering at my wife and neighbor and actually threaten my wife,” Darcy said.
Darcy says the situation has gotten so bad some neighbors won’t even allow their kids to play outside without supervision.
“It’s a lot harder to go and let them run around and play around outside because there are cars coming in all the time and they don’t drive slow,” he said.
Now Darcy and the rest of the neighborhood wants the city to step in and try to solve the issue before it escalates even more.
“It’s not a problem just for my neighborhood, this is a problem that is going to spread to the entire community and even surrounding communities and we don’t need that,” he said.
Residents spoke with Phoenix city councilors Monday night.
The Phoenix Police Department says it’s investigating the situation, however officers aren’t able to step in unless they see a crime first hand.