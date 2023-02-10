Players with ties to Oregon, Washington in Super Bowl 57

Dillard, 27, a first-round pick of the Eagles in 2019, is in his fourth season with Philadelphia. Dillard is the backup at left tackle this season for the Eagles, and he’s played 58 snaps in 12 games. At Washington State, Dillard started all 26 games his junior and senior season at left tackle and was named to the first-team All-Pac-12 team as a senior. He started four games as a rookie and was the projected starting left tackle heading into the 2020 season but was injured and missed the entire season. He started four games in 2021. He’ll be a free agent after this season.

Minshew, 26, the backup quarterback for the Eagles, is known as much for his mustache as his play on the field. He played in five games this season, including two starts, and threw for 663 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions. Minshew was a starter his first two seasons in Jacksonville, throwing for 5,530 yards, 37 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 23 games (20 starts). He’s been the backup in Philadelphia the past two seasons. Minshew played one season at Washington State, transferring to the school as a senior after two seasons at East Carolina. At Washington State in 2018, Minshew threw for 4,779 yards, 38 touchdowns and nine interceptions, setting Pac-12 season records for passing yards and completions. He won the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm award.

Isaac Seumalo, guard (Oregon State)